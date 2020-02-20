Spring Soccer will be here before you know it. The season starts March 28 and will run until May 2.
If your child played soccer in the fall, you are automatically registered for the spring season. If your child did not play in the fall and wants to play in the spring, you're in luck. Registration is now open and the cost is $55 per player. Use the link below to register.
If you are interested in referee training, stay tuned. We will have more information on training opportunities as the spring season gets closer.
As always, AYSO soccer welcomes any amount of volunteerism. It takes a village to keep the program running so if you have ten minutes to give on a Saturday morning, please let us know!
https://ayso.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=737065&fbclid=IwAR1ysskwSAnaZaZZFx7_WOVSeP6QZi-ValaoBeum86q7NMz_FLkveiIp9_4