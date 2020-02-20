On February 13, Magdalena traveled to 6AA rival Menaul High School in Albuquerque; a matchup between 1st and 2nd in the current district standings. Magdalena won 80-45.
The state Maxpreps and coach’s poll ranked Magdalena at #2, and Menaul at #5 going into that game.
Joren Mirabal had 33 points, including shooting 6-9 from outside the 3 point line. He also had 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. Jaxson Mirabal had 22 points, including 6-7 from 3 point range to go with his 4 assists and 4 steal.
Kyle Julian had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Owen Olney had 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, Magdalena held Senior Night. It was the last regular season game for Kyle Julian, Owen Olney, Josiah Piasso and Jaxson Mirabal. Magdalena hosted Native American Community Academy in the district 6-AA contest and won 81-26.
Kyle Julian led all scorers with 21 points to go with 7 assists and 4 steals. Joren Mirabal had 15 points, 5 assists, 5 steals and 4 rebounds. Jaxson Mirabal had 11 points, 7 steals and 4 rebounds.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Magdalena traveled to Alamo Navajo to take on the Cougars. At half time the score was 52-8, with Magdalena leading. Alamo outscored Magdalena 13-8 in the second half, resulting in the final score being 60-21.
Joren Mirabal had 19 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals, Owen Olney had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals and Jaxson Mirabal had 7 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and 5 assists.
Magdalena travels to Estancia, Thursday, Feb. 20, for their final regular season game with Estancia.
Next week will be the district tournament with Magdalena hosting a semi-final game on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.
Should the Steers win they will host the District 6AA Championship on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Magdalena sits at 24-0 on the season.
Info courtesy of Jory Mirabal