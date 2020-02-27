Perfection can be a hard burden to bear for high school teams.
But the Magdalena boys basketball team, ranked second in the coach’s poll, will be toting that into the District 6-2A tournament this week and likely still will be undefeated going into the state tournament next week.
“I expect us to keep fine tuning some things and clean up some things,” said coach Jory Mirabal. “We came off a really good showing at Estancia last week. I feel like we solved some things that we can keep building on.”
The Bears must have felt like the visiting Steers were in fine shape in a 96-49 loss.
Magdalena sophomore Joren Mirabal in particular made Estancia pay with 46 points, including going 12-for-16 on 3-pointers. He’s averaging a team-high 17.7 points a game.
“He had a really good night,” coach Mirabal said of his son. “He got into a rhythm early. We have four guys who are very good scorers. Based on the night, it can be anybody’s night. I’m proud of our team, they were able to do that. On Thursday, it was Joren’s night.”
Senior Jaxson Mirabal, Joren’s older brother, can also light it up, averaging 16.5 points. And fellow seniors Owen Olney (16.6 points) and Kyle Julian (13.6 points) make it a dangerous foursome.
But it certainly helped that Estancia’s scouting report seemed flawed and the Bears failed to adjust it throughout the contest.
“He’s probably the last guy you want to leave open from 3-point range,” Mirabal said. “But they kept doing it so we kept taking what they were giving us.”
That’s kind of been the Steers game plan all season and it’s worked to the tune of a 25-0 record. Not only that, but Magdalena has more than doubled the scoring output of its opponents, with a 1,848-770 advantage. For those keeping score at home, that boils down to a per game average of 74-31.
The Steers’ closest games were three 21-point victories. Magdalena had hoped for a challenge with a road game at three-time defending 2A champ and top-ranked Pecos, but both times, mother nature intervened.
“It was a bummer,” Mirabal said of the highly anticipated game not being played. “Coach (Joe) Harge felt like it was a good game for both programs and that’s why we went out of our way to schedule that game. Obviously as the season got started and went on, the hype surrounding that game got bigger and bigger. I never understood that. They’re the three-time defending champion.”
The Panthers also knocked Magdalena out of the state tournament in the quarterfinals last season.