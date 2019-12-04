Coming off a one seed semifinals run in which they graduated five of its thirteen players, a young Magdalena Steers group performed well during the 2018-19 season going 25-5. The more experienced squad was putting in work during Thanksgiving weekend practice in preparation for its upcoming three day tournament from December 5-7.
“It’s early so it’s hard to tell right now how we’ll play,” Head Coach Jory Mirabal said. “I like our mindset and that is what we’re looking at right now. We talk about effort and attitude all the time which I’ve seen a lot of so far which is very exciting.”
Starting at 8 a.m. on November 30 during its final team practice before the regular season, player led stretching drills and team camaraderie building kicked things off before the Steers coaching staff picked up the whistles for conditioning training. Magdalena was a tough out up and down the court offensively with a 60.7 points per game average but struggled defensively. Assistant Coach Clay Clark looks to change that.
“There’s a lot to work on but I like what I’ve seen from these players. We do a great job with on the ball defense, but for me I want to develop our overall team defense which we struggled with last season. They have to play as a group. My job this year is to do a lot of talking on the sidelines and keep the kids engaged mentally every possession.
Standard shooting drills both inside and out were followed by scrimmages that were a mixture of veteran players as well as young up and comers. Freshman D’Shawn Vinyard was working hard and taking in advice from more experienced players.
“We’re not in full game shape yet,” he said. “It’s been a while since we played together so we have to get back into a rhythm. I need to work on my defense and communication. My goal is to not let any opponent get past me. The seniors have really helped me improve every day.”
Vinyard was one of many younger players taking in the tutelage of both coaches as well as seniors between drills, one of which was Jaxson Mirabal. In his final season, Jaxson decided not to play quarterback for Magdalena to focus more on basketball and rodeo. He was exuding tunnel vision style focus during every practice dribble.
“At this point we’re still getting into the swing of things,” he said. “If we didn’t have things to work on as a team then what would be the point. This is my last year and I want to teach these younger guys to have fun and no regrets. I never thought in the past about playing for Magdalena coming to an end but now every game will be my last time doing it.
A welcome new addition to the team is senior Owen Olney. A Magdalena native, Olney played youth basketball with several current Steers players before moving with his family to Rio Rancho after the fifth grade. He spent the last three years playing for the Rio Rancho Rams before returning to Magdalena. At 6-1, Olney is working his way into the Steers offense.
“I love what Magdalena has done the last few years,” he said. “Not to bag on Rio Rancho, I had a great time playing with those guys. But I was thrilled to come back and play with a team that could do something special. These guys always treated me like a brother even after I left. It’s good to be back with the Steers.”
“Every year you have to adjust to what your strengths are,” coach Mirabal said about his team. “Offensively we have four really skilled guards so we want to help them be a legitimate threat. By utilizing the amount of talent we have on the floor will relate to wins.”
After an opening road trip against the Reserve Mountaineers the Steers will kick off its home tournament that will include Magdalena, Carrizozo, Crownpoint, Socorro, Animas, Pine Hill, Alamo Navajo and Legacy Academy. Long time Magdalena school secretary Paula Costa will be honored with a memorial sportsmanship award. Games begin at 1 p.m. for the boys and 2:30 for the girls on December 5.