The Lady Steers went an even 2-2 during the 2019 NMAA Class 2A State Volleyball Championship, winning both early morning games and falling in both afternoon shootouts during the November 14-16 Class 2A tournament. The Penasco Panthers, the nine seed, ended Magdalena’s campaign Friday evening with a clean 3 games to none sweep at the Santa Ana Star Center.
Coming into the tourney as an 11 seed, Magdalena surprised in an early 8 a.m. first round matchup on court 3 against the sixth seeded Coronado Leopards. After an 11 point first set win the Leopards roared back for a 25-20 second set win despite a six point surge by Magdalena. Splitting the next two sets, the Lady Steers took the match by dominating the fifth with a 15-4 score.
“I think that we gave up on each other during the middle sets,” Freshman Sammy Hass said after the win. “But we came together as a family and I’m confident that we have a shot at winning state. You’ve got to have confidence to win.”
Head Coach Sara Sue Olney was doing her best to help wrangle in the players who were pumped after the early upset win.
“I knew we could do it I just didn’t know if we believed in ourselves enough to do it,” she said. “Nobody expected us to be here so I just wanted the girls to keep fighting. This team is very afraid of being successful so once they went out and let go you saw the success that we can achieve.”
After breaking for food the team began watching other opponents games while reminiscing on its victory with coach Olney preaching that everything is 0-0.
“In the games (during a matchup) that we lose we always come together as a family,” Sophomore Kenzie Silva said. “Coach always preaches who wants it more and when we have that mentality you can see us succeed which is how we started off in this tournament.”
The Lady Steers were brought back down to earth in game two against the three seeded Hagerman Lady Bobcats 3-1. Magdalena could not match the height of its opponent at the net.
Another early morning game during the two loss elimination tournament had the Lady Steers facing off against the Estancia Lady Bears, a team ranked just one seed below Magdalena at 12. A close 3-2 victory kept Magdalena in the hunt before Penasco took them down.
The top seeded Texico Lady Wolverines took home the state championship in the final game against the Mescalero Apache Lady Chiefs, an underdog coming in as the fifth seed, in a close game 3-2.
Senior team leader Nicole Bilbo expressed her happiness as to how the team preformed throughout the 2019 season.
“We’ve struggled a lot this year,” she said. “We have to continue to rely on each other and come together as a family. You lose together and win together. Coach brought a lot of energy to this team and eventually we got to the point where, whether it happens or not, we expect to win every game.”
“My girls trusted the process and this season has been a blast,” Coach Olney added. “I feel so proud. Not in myself but in them and what they were able to achieve together from where we started to where we are at the finish line. Coaching this team has been such an amazing experience.”
The Lady Steers finish the 2019 season at 13-12. They will graduate three seniors; Nicole Bilbo, Desirae Zamora, Wendy Padilla.