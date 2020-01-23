After finishing off its second week, youth basketball continues to thrive over at Finley Gym. On Mondays and Wednesdays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. kids aged 5 to 10 years old hit the court on a rotating schedule of games.
“So far things are going very well,” Youth Center Director Cindy Rivera said. “Everyone is having fun but this program is all about learning on and off the court. And that goes for the kids as well as the adults. Our volunteer parents and staff coaching have done a great job so far.”
Starting at 5 p.m. the Mighty Mites division kicks things off. The full court is split into two short court games with teams rotating as they face off. Coaches assign which players will play together during each game, lasting four minutes each.
Once the game starts all bets are off as all of the coaches show a great deal of encouragement and try to teach fundamentals, even when a player decides dribbling is no longer part of the game. Sometimes players also have to be disciplined, as was the case for Spurs Head Coach and his five year old son Noah.
“I had to have my son sit out because he was being mean to a girl who just wanted him to go and get a drink with her and he shoved her away,” he said. “The kids need to know that is not ok. This is fun first and foremost, but part of this for all of us coaches and parents is teaching discipline and good sportsmanship above all.”
Former ball player and Head Coach Lorenzo Benavidez is excited to be on the coaching end, particularly with his five year old daughter Aryanah. His squad is the only one to choose a local sports team logo, The Lobos.
“I was born and raised here,” he said. “I grew playing here with my dad coaching me so now I have the chance to do the same. As a parent I support my daughter doing whatever interests her and she’s starting to get into basketball more and more But as long as she is having fun is first and foremost.”
Socorro natives are not the only coaches involved. Case in point, Joseph Grigg, who recently moved here from Dallas in October to work at New Mexico Tech. Griggs received his graduate degree at Tech originally. His five year old son Jameson is part of the Lava Monsters, coached by Grigg.
“I wanted my son to be part of this program,” he said. “There’s never enough coaches so I thought why not help out. This is a great way to meet new friends for him and at this level we just want the kids to have fun and be active.”
Once the Mighty Mites were finished the side line rims were taken down and it was time for Pinon competition between the Warriors and Celtics. Fans of the new set of teams began to fill the seats. One such fan was Samantha Gonzales, a team mom known for providing snacks and drinks. She was cheering on her son Reuben and his squad the Warriors.
“Everything has been going great this year,” she said. “I love how Cindy (Rivera) came out and said this is how it’s gonna be. No tolerance for bad behavior. I think that’s great. So far we haven’t had any issues. The community atmosphere has been great. The more we get the kids out there to keep giving them good values the better.”
It was a low scoring first quarter with the lone edge of your seat moment early coming from a near full court buzzer beater shot by the Celtics.
As the game went on the Warriors pulled away 14-4. The Celtics kept it close with two three’s, but it was not enough as the Warriors took it home 33-16.
Previously a smaller children’s coach, Reuben Torres’s Celtics were unfortunately on the losing end in this affair. He is in his first year coaching in Pinon. His son Jerome also plays in the league. He was disappointed with the loss but kept his players in good spirits after the game.
“We might have lost but to me they looked good,” he said. “I saw them do a lot of things that I showed them in practice. They did what I expected them to do. When we get down the way that we did our guys have got to be tough and stay focused until the final buzzer no matter what, and I think they did that out there tonight.”
Sammy Vivian has been involved with Socorro athletics for many years and was on the sidelines coaching the Warriors squad for the first time. His mentality is to get all of his players involved to help them develop equally.
“The importance is learning the fundamentals,” he said. “It’s fun to win but it’s also fun to lose. Programs like this make it easier for the coaches so that the players know what goes into making a jr. high and high school team in the future.”
Both the Mighty Mites and Pinon leagues have a few more weeks of exhibition play before playoffs will begin in a staggered format in early February.