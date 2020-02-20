Tennis is growing in popularity as a great way for New Mexico Tech Students to diverge from their otherwise busy academic schedule and expand minds beyond bookwork. A team of four out of Tech, the minimum requirement for the tournament, made the trip North to Albuquerque to participate in the third annual UNM South Western Regional USTA competition.
Five of the 14 courts located at the Ventana Ranch Park were utilized for both doubles and singles matches with a variety of age and gender combinations going either head to head or partnering up. Visiting schools’ club teams outside of Tech included U of A as well as Arizona State and NAU. University of New Mexico Tennis Club President Eliot Cho was on hand during the two day event keeping score while also providing amenities and hydration for athletes.
“We got schools to come out and compete from all over the Southwest,” he said. “My family is big into tennis so I’ve always been involved in promoting the sport. We invited schools from around this area to come and bring club teams for an informal tournament event. So far this weekend has been a lot of fun for everyone who was able to come out.”
The New Mexico Tech Miners participants were involved due to the hard work of current Club President Jade Martinez, a Tech student herself. She has been playing tennis for most of her life and was glad to get enough Miners together for the weekend event.
“This is a skilled and dedicated team,” she said. “All that we need are people willing to work hard and play tennis all day long. We get to meet a lot of other students from different universities and it is really cool to be invited to an event like this. Tennis is a very personal sport that constantly has you engaged.”
Hector Garcia, born and raised in Columbia, is currently pursuing his masters degree in miners engineering at Tech. He has always had an appreciation for tennis and was enthusiastic to be able to compete at a USTA event.
“I was looking for tennis because I was new here to the school,” he said. “I could not explain to you why I enjoy this game so much but it is one of my favorite sports and when I heard about the New Mexico Tech Expo for club sports I was very excited to join this group. Tennis is such a complex sport and it is all about the mental side of the game.”
As with all other NMT club sports groups, the Miners Tennis Squad is not exclusive to only students and faculty. Current CNM student Shannon Moritomo played tennis for four years at Moriarty High, going to state and named a team captain in her senior campaign. Moritomo is currently dating a NMT freshman, Daniel Dolce, and the Miners team invited her to play alongside them. It was the first time Morimoto met most of the other players on the team.
“I was very much self taught in this sport,” she said. “My parents pushed me to do whatever sport I wanted to. For some reason Tennis has grown into my favorite sport along the years in high school.”
Results are not kept officially online, however Eliot Cho had the UNM (A) team defeating the Arizona State Sundevils in the final standings at an overall record during the tournament of 30-13. The Miners finished second as a team in the silver bracket behind only NAU with a cumulative team record of 21-16.