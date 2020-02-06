The Warriors have been turning things around as of late, stringing together two double-digit wins after a three-game losing streak. On January 31, Socorro kicked off district play at home, defeating the Hatch Valley Bears 66-56.
“The morale in the locker room has really improved lately,” Head Coach Jared Marquez said. “We’re starting to play as one, which is what we’ve been preaching all season. I don’t care if you’re the first player on the court or the last one on the bench. We are a team. When somebody makes a play no matter who it is, we’re cheering them on as a unit.”
Before the game began, senior Zavier Rosas came out in street clothes after suffering a broken right-hand injury during the team’s 75-55 road victory in Ruidoso on January 28. Rosas went up for a layup and was tripped up, coming down hard on the hand. His diagnosis is out 4-6 weeks, but he hopes to get the cast removed sooner than that, depending on how it heals. Rosas is not officially ruled out for the rest of the season, depending on how far the Warriors go.
Despite the big loss of a starter, the Warriors attitude was visibly upbeat with Marquez telling the guys, “Let’s bring it out there tonight, but don’t forget to have some fun.”
Sophomore AdaDrian Jackson got things going with an easy lay-in. Junior Javon Martinez, senior Trenton McDaniel and sophomore Estevan Francia all got in on the scoring as Socorro started on an 11-0 run. Francia was particularly sharp along the perimeter.
“The way that we were feeding off each other gave me some good looks,” he said. “Coming in, we knew that we had to win our district opener. Our plan is to bust our butts twice as hard in practice going forward and try to win every game.”
The one-sided affair continued, and it was looking like a blowout early. Senior Trenton McDaniel started to take over during the early portion of the game in all three offensive phases, getting himself and his teammates going and confident.
“We all had some nice plays tonight that got us a win,” he said. “I was more happy with my rebounding and assists that helped our guys get going. That is what this team is about. Our team was knocking down shots tonight, which is what we have to do. As coaches tell us when you keep driving and dishing, things are gonna open up for us.”
After one, it was 34-12. Hatch was struggling at the free-throw line. The Warriors went cold for a stretch in the game, which kept the Bears in the game. Sophomore big man Jayden Fowler began using his 6’-3” height advantage, imposing his will in the paint with the outside shooters struggling.
“My coaches worked hard with me this week, particularly on my paint presence,” he said. “They’ve really helped me go into a game with an aggressive mentality. Tonight I knew I had a bit of an advantage down low against their big guys.”
Socorro was able to keep Hatch at bay with junior Chris Gutierrez breaking open scoring in the second half. Jackson got hot again from the perimeter, which helped spread out the Bears defense, which allowed their bigs like Fowler single defender looks under the hoop. Hatch continued to struggle, missing several lay-ins under the basket. With a 20 point lead heading into the fourth, Marquez got some of his bench players in for some needed experience, which is why Hatch was able to make a bit of a run and lose by only 10.
Bears Head Coach Darius Levy accounts for the slow start dooming the team. He looks to get revenge on February 14 when the Warriors travel to their building.
“We came out slow and weren’t feeding each other the way that we’re capable of,” he said. “After we let them go up double digits in the first quarter, we could never fully recover. I definitely don’t think we were outmatched. These teams are pretty even. If we had come out of the gate better, this game would have been more competitive. There are definitely some adjustments we’re gonna make when they visit our house.”
Despite having hovered around .500 all season, Athletic Director Alex Johnson was quick to point out that the team is much improved from last season.
“We’re in a way better place than we were last year I can tell you that,” he said. “We were four games below .500 at this point. But 3A is wide open this year. Our team has a lot of personalities, and if they can put it all together, they can play with anybody. No question all of these players want to win.”
“It was great to get this big win tonight,” Marquez added, coming out of the locker room. “Seeing the progression over just the last two games, we’re really starting to click in all phases. And it’s time to click because we’ve got district then state right around the corner, so it’s only going to get tougher. It’s not always the best team that wins the tournament. Sometimes it's the team who gets hot.”
The win puts the Warriors at 9-7 on the season and second in District 3 standings behind Cobre. Its next game will be at home against Cobre on February 6.