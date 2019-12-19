The Socorro High School girls volleyball team was presented certificates of achievement during a December Socorro City Council meeting. The young women experienced an excellent season and won its first match in the state tournament. With only one senior graduating, the team will return a strong nucleus for next year’s team with hopes of making a stronger run during the state tournament in 2020.
Volleyball team honored
Special Sections
Most Popular
Articles
- Socorro General Hospital expands with home grown talent
- UPDATE: CANCEL Missing Endangered Juvenile Runaway- Magdalena Marshals– Magdalena, NM – Eddirenna Secatero has been found and is safe.
- UPDATE: SEC files lawsuit against Socorro
- Flora Bertie Guin
- Law and Order - Socorro Police Department
- Lady Warriors growing up together
- Loma brings back holiday tradition
- Crespin wants communities to do better for their children
- Robotics teams compete in Lego League events in Socorro
- 5K raises money during annual Turkey Trot
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.