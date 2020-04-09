Three Warriors basketball players were honored during the 2020 New Mexico High School Coaches poll, two on the girls' team, and one on the boys. Seniors Kaylene Baca and Elysia Gutierrez were both named first-team All-Regional and also 2020 South All-Stars. Senior Payson Hicks was named first-team All-Regional on the boys' side.
Both Baca and Gutierrez were excited to be included in the group of fellow competitors. Kaylene was able to make it to All-State despite having an early knee injury that had her sidelined for most of the year before district play.
“I was surprised when I made first team,” she said. “But I’m grateful that all of the hard work I put in paid off. I had an extensive rehab, which made me work extra hard to get back to the level I know myself and my teammates are capable of playing at. I haveno regrets after this season. We were a team through and through and always fought hard every play.”
Baca plans to end her basketball playing career and looks to attend cosmetology school, eyeing the Aveda Institute in Albuquerque, but is waiting to visit once the COVID-19 scare is lifted.
Gutierrez, one of the teams’ top scores and defenders, was also humbled by the honor.
“When I found out about making first-team, I was so happy,” she said. “All my years I’ve worked my butt off and tried to make every play like it was my last, especially during my senior year. Having a good attitude every game and practice, and it finally paid off.”
When asked about one of her favorite moments, Elysia cited the comeback win against Lordsburg at home on January 10.
“We were down almost 16 points at the half,” she said. “We came back and beat them by one. I was able to be the one that scored the game-winning basket. I just felt like I had the whole team and community behind me. It was a life lesson to know that you can never give up.”
Gutierrez also does not plan to continue her basketball career, hoping to become a flight paramedic after attending nursing school.
On the boys' side, the Warriors went 12-13 under Head Coach Jared Marquez, a vast improve- ment from its previous 10-18 campaign last season. Payson Hicks, a multi-sport athlete, was able to get the sole first-team honors for the Warriors.
“Being named first-team feels really good,” he said. “It’s a great accomplishment. All of the hard work in the dark paid off. It’s tough with everything going on, but my friends and teammates are still trying to get together whenever we can. We have to send actual proof that we are working out, but we stay very connected. But the Warriors are a family, and I would not be given an honor like this without them. I just hope the guys stay focused on the things that are important to them.”
Socorro’s Athletic Director, Alex Johnson, is proud of the awards his players have achieved.
“I cannot speak enough on how theses players did this season,” he said. “Robertson got some girls back, so that was completely a fair fight there.
Kaylene played amazing when she got back, and Elysia has been a rock for the Lady Warriors. As always, Payson was rock solid as well and deserved the honor. All of these athletes represent the Warrior way.”