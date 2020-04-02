Prior to the official shutdown of spring sports, the Socorro Warriors golf team competed in its first and possibly only tournament of the 2020 spring season. Taking place on March 12 at the Sierra Del Rio Course in Truth or Consequences, NM, the team brought down five boys and five girls to compete.
Going up against two varsity teams, the hosting Hot Springs Tigers and the Silver Fighting Colts, the Warriors took home first place in both the boys and girls divisions, scoring 354 and 392 respectively. Junior James Woods took home the first place honors for the boys, shooting a 78 round. That was followed by Jake Alcorta from Silver at second with an 82 and Tanner Croom from Hot Springs at 83 and landing in third place. Both Woods and Andrew Carrillo from the Warriors achieved their first individual legs, yet the boys team missed achieving a leg by one stroke.
On the girls side, Harley Richardson took home first place for the Warriors as well, shooting a round of 84. That was followed by Alexa Vermillon from Silver hitting a 90 to come in second and Socorro’s own Jordan Markland round out the top three with a score of 99. Both Richardson and Vermillon achieved individual legs, which may end up being a mute point.
It was a surreal tournament at Cobre high school golfers were also participating but had its team pulled off the course mid round due to the Covid-19 scare, all of which were disqualified.
Team mom Demetria Richardson was on sight during the tournament and just happy that the group was able to get in a tournament during the season.
“It was the first time we didn’t start off playing in Alamagordo,” she said. “We were a little apprehensive about starting off on such a challenging course. Fortunately the weather was beautiful. Both teams played well and we were able to walk away with two first place trophies.”
Long time Head Coach Russ Moore officially stepped down prior to this season and now the Warriors are being led by two new coaches, Miguel Griego and Kristen Cline. They hope to work with the kids, but are currently forced to comply with NMAA rules, which makes that a challenge. The team’s season, like all spring sports, is to be determined.