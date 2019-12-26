A big close out victory against the East Mountain T’Wolves ended the 2019 portion of the Socorro Warriors basketball team. The team never trailed, winning on the road with authority 63-48.
“I feel good about our team so far,” Head Coach Jared Marquez said. “We tried to throw some new things and formations at our guys and they responded well. They made adjustments and now we have time to build on that going forward.”
After an early 32-16 lead for Socorro the T’Wolves came back with a fast six point swing before Senior Payson Hicks made a team statement by taking a hard charge in the paint which silenced the hometown East Mountain fans. From there star point guard Adadrian Jackson got real hot starting with a quick bucket in transition.
“Our team is ready to go,” Jackson said. “I could not do what I do without my brothers here tonight and I’m sure they would say the same thing. When any opponent comes at us they should expect serious intensity every game.”
The T’Wolves made a bit of a run after being down 10 at half. Multiple fouls were called with T’Wolves senior Dominik Chavez and Warriors’ Jackson having to be separated by the coaching staff. The unsportsmanlike conduct spilled into the fourth quarter with Senior Zavier Rosas being fouled hard on multiple occasions and having to be separated by referees for exchanging words with T’Wolves players.
“Those guys on the other side of the ball just had bad attitudes,” he said. “If you ask me I handled myself correctly and the other guys didn’t. I didn’t start anything. But now I’m focused on getting better as a team for the next game.”
A multitude of flagrant foul free throws sealed the deal for Socorro as they went home with the win. Senior Trenton McDaniel was happy going into the winter break off of a three game winning streak.
“It feels good to go out on a big win like this,” he said. “We hope to carry this momentum going into 2020. After that loss in Bosque our crew has been working hard in focusing on what needs to happen on the court in order to be successful. Our defensive communication has really stepped up.”
“East Mountain is always a tough place to play,” Coach Marquez added. “For some reason our shots don’t always go in. But we came out with a win and I challenge these guys to just get better. I see us coming together slowly but surely.”
At 5-3, Socorro has a lot of ground to cover in the District 3 standings with Hot Springs sitting at 9-0. The Warriors will kick off 2020 on the road against Robertson before they host its 2nd annual three day M Mountain Invitational beginning on January 9.