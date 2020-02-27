Warriors end season

In his second season as head coach, Jared Marquez and his Warriors basketball team improved from eight games under .500 to an even 11-11 regular season record. Their record went as their eerily identical as wins and losses increments came and went. Win two, lose two. Its final game was a loss on the road at Cobre 53-44 on February 21. The team finished third in district 3-3A and are unsure of possible standings or eligibility for the State Championshipscoming up on March 10 as they currently sit at 14th in projected playoff standings.
The Warriors finish the season ranked 81st among eligible New Mexico schools. They did however score nearly 100 points more than their opponents on the season. They found success at home more so on the road but finished just 2-4 in district play, including a sweep by top district 3 team Hot Springs.