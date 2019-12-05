The 2019 NMAA District 3A State Championship game did not disappoint. Multiple lead changes, big plays and costly turnovers between the top two teams resulted in the team who scored first finishing with a championship trophy as the Hope Christian Huskies came into Socorro’s house on November 30 and took down the top seeded Warriors 34-24.
“We shot ourselves in the foot down the stretch,” Head Coach Damien Ocampo said. “They hit a big play late and then we kept making mistakes as a unit that we couldn’t recover from. My hats off to that group across the field today.”
It was cold Winter condition with patches of ice still on the sidelines after the field had to be snow shoveled the day before.Things started off less than promising for the Warriors with a fumble which resulted in a short pass and score to Huskies junior Logan Hall. Two drives later sophomore Adadrian Jackson made a huge pass play as he tip-toed his way down the sideline to set up his fellow receiver junior Nate Fresquez for a score that gave them the lead 7-6 after a successful extra point by sophomore kicker Josh Walsh.
With the momentum shift and players celebrating early an unorganized personnel switch on defense had Ocampo call an early timeout to get the players heads in the game. The Huskies scored again with senior running back Blane Miller finding the end zone, but a second straight failed two point conversion left the scoreboard at 12-7.
Junior Mike McDaniel has been making big plays all season long and he delivered once again off a short reception to retake the lead for Socorro. For the second game in a row senior Iziah Montoya recovered a fumble but unlike last weeks’ big play against Tularosa by Montoya that resulted in a score this time the Warriors offense coughed the ball up in a scrum two plays later. Tough defense which included a sack followed by another fumble recovery gave the Warriors offense good field position as they hit the locker room up 21-12.
That is when things began to unravel for the home team. Offensive coordinator Luis Calzada had no answer to the adjustments made by Hope during halftime.
“There were some mistakes both on the field and in play calling,” he said after the game. “In the end it came down to ball security and they won that battle. It’s heartbreaking for these seniors who work so hard. I just hope they understand that being a champion and a man is so much more than just one game. The journey is what makes these young men champions.”
Quarterback Payson Hicks was shaken up early on the opening drive after a hit that had him nursing his left hand as he went to the sidelines. Sophomore Gauge Johnson came in and threw an interception on his first play which was fortunately negated by a pass interference penalty before Hicks returned to the field. The drive ended in a Walsh field goal to make it 24-12.
A costly personal foul penalty on senior Ian Jordison gave the Huskies a first and goal which they were able to capitalize on. The turnover bug continued to haunt Socorro on the next drive when Hicks broke off a big run before fumbling near midfield. Hope scored and converted a fake kick two point conversion to retake the lead 27-24 after three.
On the next possession Hope would not give senior running back Andrew Garcia the openings he has been accustomed to seeing all season as they stuffed him in the backfield on fourth down. A right end around by Huskies senior Jarod Knowles for a touchdown made it a two possession game. The nail in the coffin was Hicks throwing another interception which had McDaniel furious as coaches had to restrain the young man to the sidelines before receiving an unsportsmanlike penalty. When it was all said and done a final kneel down had Hope Christian players and fans celebrating on the field.
“Hope made adjustments in the second half,” Athletic Director Alex Johnson said. “I don’t want to say that there were plays that we gave up. The coaches never stopped coaching and the players never stopped fighting but there were a few plays that we wish we could have back. Sometimes half time is your best friend and today it helped a very good football team regroup.”
Senior Warriors players took the loss the hardest, particularly with Hicks having an emotional moment on the field with Johnson after the team was presented with the second place trophy.
“I love that kid,” Johnson said. “My belief is that god puts everyone in your life for a reason and Payson is one of those people. I just told him that this game doesn’t define you because you are an excellent football player and even better human being. Other than that I didn’t say too much because what can you say in that moment.”
As he walked to the locker room Payson was unafraid to take his share of the blame for the loss.
“We had a great season,” he said. “But today we didn’t finish. I didn’t finish. I didn’t come through. This loss is totally on me. I want every play in that game back. Still this was an experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
The two biggest plays for Socorro came from the juniors, Nate and Mike, who plan on returning to the field next season.
“For some reason we weren’t keeping our head straight for the whole game,” McDaniel said. “Too many penalties and costly mistakes. I had some big plays out there but I can’t even remember those right now. We lost.”
“It was great to play in a state championship,” Fresquez added. “Obviously we didn’t have the outcome that we wanted. Somebody had to win but we put up a great fight just like we’ve done all year. That’s what makes us a family. I have no regrets and neither do any of our guys.”
It was a tremendous 2019 season for the Warriors. Finishing at 11-2 the Warriors finished above the national average in every major statistical category except for sacks per game. Their 73 total touchdowns was more than double the national average. The team will graduate nine seniors; Payson Hicks, Chris Scarborough, Trenton McDaniel, Zavier Rosas, Andrew Garcia, Chandler Lyon, Maxamus Jaramillo, Ian Jordison, Iziah Montoya.
“I love everyone that was involved with this years team to death,” Ocampo said. “Great kids and some amazing fans. This was a great year for our team and for Socorro. To the seniors you guys will always be like family to me.”