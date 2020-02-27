It was hard to find a place to sit as the stands were full during the 2020 New Mexico National Guard Wrestling State Championships. A total of 99 teams, 63 boys and 36 girls, from 3A, 4A and 5A were on hand wrestling in a two-day marathon on the mat. The Warriors own Ian Jordison finished first overall in the 220 3A group over the weekend. Joel “Trey” Partridge, Sean McNeil, Orion Rottman, Nicolas Gonzales, Jada Castillo, Ayden Lewis, Angel Perez and Caden Moreland all reached the podium in their respective weight classes. A full list of matches won and matches lost by those who placed is below.
“It’s great to be here again at state,” Head Coach Joel Partridge said. “This is what all the hard work is for. You can’t get more exciting than this. It is the payoff. We wrestle big schools all year long to prepare ourselves for this. Trying to make sure that the lights aren’t too bright for the kids.”
Taking place at the Santa Ana Star Center on Feb 21 to 22. Day one began for athletes to attend a 7:30 a.m. weigh-in before hitting the eight set up mats and scoring stations. Standard timing and scoring rules were utilized. Round one was a split session beginning at 9 a.m. with a Girls Championship Qualifier and 3A Championship Qualifier. Also taking place was the 4A and 5A Championship Rd 1.
With some wrestlers receiving byes on day one younger Warriors such as Sophomore Orion Rottman, competing at 160 were able to pull out a win and gain future experience.
“I felt great out there today,” he said. “I had to pin my guy and work in some tough moves. “Here at this tournament, I’m just going out and working some new strategies that I am not as confident in against good competition so that way I can be more confident than them moving forward. Win or lose tomorrow, I’m never going to lose confidence in myself.”
At 1 p.m., all teams were given a break to relax in its team suite and grab a bite. The most popular destinations being Oasis Fruit Drinks and Blake’s Lotaburger. Socorro was done for the day as the afternoon was strictly 4A and 5A groups.
Last year's 3A State Champion Joel “Trey” Partridge received a bye and spent the afternoon supporting his teammates and playing with family and friends. He seemed unconcerned about having to wait a day before competing.
“I don’t think about it too much,” he said. “I’m not worried of not wrestling today. I just try to go out there in my matches and work as hard as possible. I get nervous when I try to think ahead so I just don’t.”
Another such athlete whom received a bye was Caden Mooreland. Competing at 152, he has only been with the wrestling team for three months and now finds himself at State.
“It was nice to be able to join the team this year,” he said. “I was never big into basketball, so this seemed like a good alternative. Plus its a great sport for you to keep your head up because this is one versus one.”
Day two was the grind for both players as well as families with only a short break as wrestlers from all three divisional classes had matchups in the semis, consolation and championship rounds. The flow of wrestlers seemed to never stop, which did not bother Assistant Coach Chris Rottman.
“We’ve been really impressed with some of the younger kids that have stepped up especially well,” he said. “They’re doing what we ask them to do. The kids are doing a great job of being ready when called upon, and its up to us as coaches to get em ready. It’s not a marathon, its one match at a time for the coaches as well.”
Finals matches in all weight classes and divisions took place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the trophy ceremony honoring the winners closing things out. Coach Partridge always had a smile on his face during the Championships and can’t wait to get back on the mat next season.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have been in the wrestling game for ten years now,” he said. “All the coaches out here are a big community, and that is what all of us are trying to do is teach the kids. Even if there’s a rivalry, we keep it respectful. I’m proud of my kids in the way they have preformed on and off the mat.”
The 2020 3A Wrestling State Champions are the Cobre Indians with 215 points. The Socorro squad came in fourth with 121.5.
Top Warriors finishers scores:
Angel Perez (113) - Lost quarterfinal by fall (3:44). Won consolation first round by major decision 13-3. Won consolation semifinals in sudden victory 8-6. Lost 3rd place match against Isaac Probst (Robertson) by tech fall. 7 team points.
Ayden Lewis (120) - Won quarterfinal by fall (1:01). Lost semifinal by major decision 10-0. Won consolation semifinal by fall (0:57). Won 3rd place match by fall (0:38). 16 team points.
Joel Partridge (126) - Bye in quarterfinal. Won semifinal by fall (5:10). Lost 1st place match by decision against Esteban Molina (Cobre). 16 team points.
Sean McNeil (145) - Won in quarterfinal by fall (0:28). Won semifinal by decision 3-0. Lost 1st place match by fall (3:12). 16 team points.
Caden Moreland (152) - Bye in quarterfinal. Lost in semifinal by fall (0:48). Won consolation semifinal by fall (0:37). Lost 3rd place match by fall (2:09). 7 team points.
Orion Rottman (160) - Won quarterfinal by fall (3:19). Won semifinal by fall (3:27). Lost 1st place match by sudden victory. 18 team points.
Nicolas Gonzales (182) - Won quarterfinal by fall (0:07). Won semifinal by tech fall (2:55). Lost in 1st place match by fall (1:50). 17.5 team points.
Ian Jordison (220) - Won quarterfinal by decision 5-1. Won semifinal by fall (2:20). Won 1st place match by decision 3-1.
Jada Castillo (106) - Lost in quarterfinal by fall (5:15). Won consolation round one by fall (2:21). Won consolation semifinal by fall (4:53). Won 3rd place match by fall (4:08).