What is the Socorro Warriors identity? That is the question Head Coach Jared Marquez must figure out after a week in which the boys team lost by 36 on the road against the Bosque Bobcats then turned around two days later and won by 32 against the Cottonwood Classic Coyotes. Are the Warriors dependent on home court advantage or are they better on the road? The answer is still undetermined as they have split matchups in both situations, leading themselves to a 3-3 early season record.
The December 14th game against Bosque did not look as ugly as the scoreboard suggested eye test wise. Both teams were battling on each possession. The height of Bosque was simply too much for the Warriors to overcome in its 70-34 loss. Bobcats head coach Clifton Davidson noted scouting the Warriors team and deciding to go with a 2-3 defensive strategy in transition.
“In this game our coaching staff did a great job of film study,” he said. “We knew that they did not shoot the three ball particularly well so we focused on making their shooters be in positions that they are not normally comfortable with which helped us. In the film room when we saw games in which number 2 in particular (Warriors point guard Adadrian Jackson) gets going then the team really is hard to stop. Fortunately we were able to stifle him as well as that offense.”
At 6’4”, Bobcats senior Elijah Davidson wreaked havoc against the Warriors defense at the rim as no defender could guard him in terms of both height as well as athleticism. It was a dunk fest for the young baller on the court which had Socorro players unhappy but also something Davidson did not shy away from.
“Our team executed out there today,” he said. “I can’t differ from what I’m doing or how I play. Usually I like to get mine against tough opponents like Socorro but they really swarmed me out there so I tried to facilitate our open guys. But when I see an opening I’m taking it to the house. Going forward all we can do is execute as a team and continue to do what we do on the floor.”
Warriors stars were not happy coming out of the locker room after the big defeat. Older and younger brothers Trenton and Michael McDaniel were frustrated while taking in the loss.
“I don’t know what happened tonight,” Junior Michael McDaniel said. “Our team came out weak tonight. I had some good shots but as a player my performance was just ok no question about it.”
“I came out balling in the first half,” senior Trenton added. “Then after halftime I was kind of lax. We had a great practice yesterday and just came out lax from start to finish. We were flat footed from the start. Right now we’re all on different pages and we need to find a way to become a team”
It was a tough walk out of the locker room for coach Marquez and his crew.
“This is a reality check against a great team,” he said. “This is a top two team right here we just faced and a great program. Our squad has to continue getting better every day. It’s hard to find positives after a game like this but our boys fought to the end which is something that we preach during every practice.”
Whatever was being preached by the coaching staff responded on the court with Socorro handing over Cottonwood’s first lost of the season in a big way 83-51. The Warriors played clean basketball with a chip on its shoulder, highlighted by a huge fourth quarter offensive explosion that sent the Coyotes packing.
At 4-3, the Warriors will finish out the 2019 portion of its season on the road during a night game against the winless East Mountain Timberwolves on December 20.