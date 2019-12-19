The Socorro Warriors swim team had an early start on December 14 as the crew of 16 available athletes traveled to visit the aquatic center in Belen. It was a chaotic scene both next to the pool as well as in the stands with more than 25 schools from around the state converging on the Eagles facility early, warming up at 8 a.m.
“I am so excited this year,” Head Coach Diedra Vinson said. “Oh my gosh I cannot wait to see these kids grow up. This is a very young team. We have 28 kids on our roster and they are very excited to hit the pool any chance they get.”
A total of 18 swimmers were available to represent Socorro as they warmed up on lanes three and four before competing. Multiple events including freestyle, breast stroke, back stroke and team medleys were in play on the 16 various lanes with swimmers having to split lane area based on level of competition or for a relay situation, which is standard. All schools had its own unspoken designated area in the stands in between individual competition.
Admittedly a niche sport by its coaching staff, the Warriors swim team depends on volunteer support. Cottonwood Valley Charter special education teacher and volunteer coach Denise Gilson is a staunch supporter of keeping the swim team moving forward.
“I’m learning from coach V.” She said. “Not only have I taught some of these kids in the classroom I have a young one coming up so we want to make sure this program keeps going. Swimming is kind of like an outsider sport and we have some athletes who are stars in the bigger sports. They’ve suddenly been hit with the same thing I did with participating in swimming myself and that is the fact that the endurance side of it can be incredibly tough.”
After completing The Belen Invitational it is not a time to sleep for the younger Warriors team as they have another trip this weekend at the West Mesa Invitational. Coach Vinson recognizes what the Warriors face as the team enters the still young season.
“Our team has limitations,” she said. “There are some strengths and weaknesses. But we are a complete group in the pool because the kids we have are ready to go during any meet and willing to do whatever event is on the schedule. This group is working their tails off. What isn’t fun about this? We’re swimming! As long as the kids are enjoying themselves I’m good. And this year I think we have the ability to go back to state.”
The Warriors have one final meet of the 2019 calendar year as they will travel to Albuquerque during the West Mesa Invitational on December 21. Full scores as of press time have not been posted.
Top Socorro scores:
-Jacob Breitha, first place in heat 3 for boys 50 yard freestyle at 49.18.
-Kayla Botko, first place in heat 15 for girls 50 yard freestyle at 27.81.
-Shannen Maliscalo, first place in heat 6 of 15 for girls at 45.70.
-Alexis Saldivar, first place in heat 8 of 15 at 39.92.