While exuding number one seed level confidence to fans, there was a level of nervousness on the sidelines for players. At a surprising 9-1 during the 2018 season, Socorro was upset by West Las Vegas in the quarterfinal round last year. That would not happen again as the Warriors took care of business against the eighth seeded Raton Tigers, a team they had already beaten back on September 6, in a 52-15 victory.
“The bad taste from last year is out of our mouth for now,” Athletic Director Alex Johnson said. “I asked the boys before the game how many of them were scared. To our surprise they were honest and many of them raised their hands. We were undisciplined in all phases early to start the game but fortunately we were able to come together as a unit and get a victory.”
Due to an NMAA rule in which teams traveling more than 250 miles, Raton was able to request a Saturday afternoon game in Socorro as opposed to the standard Friday night showdown. History seemed to be repeating itself in a different form during a rocky first quarter for the Warriors. Junior Nathaniel Fresquez dropped an easy interception during the Tigers opening drive. He would make up for it later. Junior tailback Michael McDaniel had an uncharacteristic fumble on their opening drive to give Raton the ball in the red zone.
Quarterback Payson Hicks found the end zone off a top ten play during a botched snap fumble in which he alluded several tacklers and connected deep with senior Andrew Garcia. Raton scored on a run shortly after to make it 7-7 after one.
Despite the big play early and momentum beginning to swing, the Socorro coaching staff were warned by the refs multiple times about out of bounds foul language on the field by multiple Warriors players.
“The problem today was attitude and I take full responsibility in not always controlling my emotions out there either,” Hicks said. “I got frustrated and hot headed early on. Our senior group need to lead by example and check not just the younger guys but each other as well, which the other guys did with me just like I always do with my teammates.”
Frustration by Head Coach Damien Ocampo with the referees was also occurring, particularly with what he saw as Raton players hitting low in the trenches.
“We’re a really tough and physical team,” he said. “Those coaches (Raton) are great at what they do and don’t try to play dirty but sometimes the refs decide not to call certain plays that could involve a kid getting injured. That is our concern.”
After the ugly first quarter Fresquez had a quick touchdown and from then on Socorro was off to the races. Hicks scored on a third and two RPO. Sophomore Jordan Armijo followed that up with a fumble recovery on Raton’s first play of the next possession. The only negative in the second was a botched direct snap fumble to Mike McDaniel, which had Coach Ocampo running onto the field to get in the players face.
“Coach told me to keep my head in the game,” McDaniel said. “He told me how I wasn’t focus the way that I normally am. This was kind of my day at times, but I made some mistakes and now I can’t wait to get back to work in practice this week.”
A score on the ground by Garcia sent players into the locker room at 31-7 during halftime. The game was still not decided when two virtual back to back big plays had the stadium going nuts. The first was Garcia showing great body control during a tip-toe diving touchdown while almost getting tackled, moving out, and narrowly getting the ball inside the left pylon.
“I knew that I got stopped in that moment,” Garcia said. “So I just caught a move and went for the corner of the end zone. I was able to make a great play but we can’t get hot headed, which is what was happening in this game. A lot of things to work on this week.”
The seal the deal play was a clutch fumble recovery by Fresquez off a Tigers kickoff return that had players and coaches on the sidelines going crazy.
“I’ve always felt that I can be a big difference maker in all aspects,” he said. “It just feels amazing to be able to make plays because we’ve all been working all year for moments like this.”
Tigers sophomore quarterback Dylan Quartieri struggled with accuracy through the air. Raton did find some success on the ground, scoring late in the fourth quarter with a run by freshman Cayden Walton to ensure a respectable loss for the team.
While the players celebrated with family and friends, Ocampo was all business after the 37 point win.
“It feels great to keep playing,” Ocampo said. “The main job as a coach is to make sure these guys get a chance to be on the field and the only way to do that is keep winning. I continue to be proud of these guys as they fight out there. Now it’s time to look at film and prepare for next week.”
There were multiple injuries during the game. McDaniel went down with an apparent leg injury but did return. Senior Ian Jordison and sophomore Jordan Armijo were both shaken up off of big collisions. None appeared to be serious but could factor into a big semifinals matchup against fifth seeded Tularosa on November 23 at 1 p.m. The Wildcats are the only loss on the season for Socorro during a low scoring affair back in week two 9-7. The winner will play either Robertson or Hope Christian in the state championship game on November 30.