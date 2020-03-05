A total of nine members from the Socorro Warriors boys soccer club were honored during a team celebration on February 23. Each player was recognized for their particular contributions to the Socorro Warriors squad. Former Head Coach Dennis Walsh did a write up for each player that was honored;
1A-3A Boys Soccer All-State Team Awards:
Jeremiah Avery, Junior, 1st Team All State Defender, 1st Team All District
JJ is the powder keg of the defense for the Warriors, pound for pound one of the strongest soccer players to ever come out of the Warriors program in 25 plus years. Even though he’s not the tallest player on the pitch, every opposing player and coach quickly notes that JJ truly determines how the game will be played for every player on both sides of the ball. Congrats JJ, well earned!
Hezekiah Oxford, Sophomore, 2nd Team All State Midfielder, 1st Team All District
Heze is the young center midfielder for the Warriors, and all possession and attacking plays go through him. Heze had eight goals along with twelve assists this season, and he’s just halfway through his high school career. His soccer intelligence and execution are always a force to be reckoned with. Unfortunately for the opposition, he’s only going to grow taller, stronger and smarter over the next two years. Way to go, Heze!
1A-3A District 3 All-District Awards:
Socorro was part of this four-team district, which is considered to be the toughest in 1A-3A. All four teams (Hatch Valley, NMMI, East Mountain and Socorro) qualified for the 12-team state tournament, something that has never happened in the history of the district. All of the following awards were achieved against these state-qualified opponents, which is really saying a lot about our program.
Joshua Walsh, Sophomore, All-District MVP, 1st Team All District
Josh had a stellar season, switching positions from a speedy midfield winger to the focus of the Warriors attack as the primary forward. He scored twenty goals to lead all teams in the district and also assisted on two other goals. Josh was not only recognized as a first team selection for the all-district team but was also picked by all of the district’s head coaches as the MVP across all teams in District 3. Excellent season, Josh!
James Woods, Junior, 1st Team All District Midfielder
James is another piece of Socorro’s excellent midfield, and he is what the team considers to be the ‘jack-of-all-trades.’ James spent significant time at virtually every position on the field this season, speaking volumes about his versatility and intelligence. James also scored eight goals (six with his head) and had two assists. The Socorro crowd will continue to cheer on this player into his senior season next year.
Skyler Bunning, Junior, 2nd Team All District Midfielder
Skyler is the third piece of Socorro’s midfield and is one of the most intelligent and speedy players in all of New Mexico soccer. He switched positions with Josh Walsh this season in order to add a new dimension to Socorro’s attack and it worked wonders with Skyler assisting on fourteen goals for the squad. He also scored three times himself and was constantly on the opposition’s radar as one of the most explosive weapons in the state.
Adam Garcia, Sophomore, 2nd Team All District Defender
Adam is one of the youngest varsity mainstays in New Mexico soccer, but his age doesn’t hold him back as he’s one of the toughest and most experienced defenders around. Often referred to as ‘The Scalpel’ that complements JJ ‘Powder Keg’ Avery, Adam controls the pace of the game with his unmatched precision defending. His endurance is also top notch as he logged the most minutes played by any player in the district in the regular season. Keep up the amazing work, Adam!
Josh Reyes, Sophomore, 2nd Team All District Striker
Josh Reyes, affectionately called ‘J2,’ is the footwork king of the district. His ball skills are truly second to none and he isn’t afraid to lean into the opposition’s defense to create opportunities for his teammates. He scored just once this season, but set up his fellow teammates with eight brilliant assists throughout the year.
Scott Bunning, Sophomore, 2nd Team All District Defender
Scott had some big shoes to fill this season with last year’s 1st team defender Caleb Sager graduating, but Scott wasn’t intimidated in the slightest. The ‘Little Fighter’ impressed every opposing coach with his tenacity and never-say-die attitude. Along with fellow wing defender Sam Romero, Bunning completed one of the stingiest defenses in class 1A-3A. The future looks bright with these wingers.