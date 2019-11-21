After being awarded the eighth seed the Lady Warriors went 2-2 in wins and losses during the three day 2019 NMAA Class 3A State Championships. Socorro defeated Tucumcari 3-1, lost to one seeded Tularosa 3-1, beat Santa Fe Prep 3-2 and finished out the season losing to Sandia Prep 3-2.
Socorro opened with a 11:30 a.m. matchup against the Tucumcari Rattlers. Head Coach JB Mauldin was with players in the stands of the Santa Ana Star Center watching opponents before getting the chance to serve it up on court one.
The Lady Warriors drew first blood with a score by junior Jayden Van Winkle off of a deflection. The team scored the first four points before Tucumcari called timeout to regroup.
“Great job, but that’s just the start.” Head Coach JB Mauldin told the players during its initial huddle.
The first set of the tournament was dominating for Socorro and had the team feeling confident, winning 25-10. Then things got tougher. While winning its first match, the Lady Rattlers did not make it easy for the Lady Warriors to the tune of 25-21, 23-25 and 25-21.
“We came out strong then started making mistakes,” Head Coach JB Mauldin said after the first game. “As coaches we always try to focus the girls and make sure that they stay positive throughout every match. We can’t get down and when we can achieve that the end result is typically positive for us.”
Jayden Van Winkle was a pivotal part of Socorro’s first tournament game success, particularly with her strong play at the net.
“We worked as a team today,” she said. “We had it going until that third set where the other group just communicated better than we did. But our team did a great job of coming together to finish it out.”
Game two had the Lady Warriors going up against the juggernaut Tularosa Wildcats. Socorro did not back down, pushing Tularosa to 26-24 in the first and stole a set in the second 25-18. Junior Garee Apodaca’s perfect 100 percent serving average and junior Marysa Ocampo’s .429 hitting percentage helped in the team not being an easy out against the top seed.
“Whenever we’re down and make a lot of mistakes we stay focused and locked in,” Ocampo said before the second round game. “The fundamentals are what we need to work on. An upset would be nice but no matter what this team has come a long way this year and to get to this point is really amazing.”
After a full nights sleep next up were the Santa Fe Prep Lady Blue Griffins, another dogfight on the court. Up 14-11 in the first set, an un-ending back and forth volley had fans on both sides holding their breath. The teams traded off both of the first two sets before Socorro was able to come out with a win at the end 15-7 in the fifth. Sophomore Taelene Fowler was a key with a team high 4 blocked shots at the net.
“Our group and myself have a confident mentality going out there,” Fowler said. “Some of our serves could be better but we’ve been able to get it done. No matter what happens we’ll go out happy and strong together as a team.”
The double elimination round tournament ended late on Friday night for Socorro with the fifth ranked Sandia Prep Lady Sundevils sending the Lady Warriors home, the third time in just over a week Prep ended a Socorro team’s season. Prep lost in the final four against St. Michael’s 3-1. The two seeded Robertson Lady Cardinals took home the championship trophy on November 16.
Coach Mauldin was impressed with what he saw from his team during the 2019 season.
“I’m proud of these girls,” he said. “We’ve continued to battle and this team has worked really hard. There has been adversity throughout the season that we had to get through but we made it to state which is an incredible feet.”
A young team, the Lady Warriors graduate just one senior, Mackenzie Romero, and look forward to improving on the success they’ve had this season.