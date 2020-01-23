A snow storm on January 16 did not stop Head Coach Diedra Vinson bringing up part of her squad for an abbreviated junior varsity meet at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium for an afternoon of swimming.
Academy will be the final stop for the Warriors in both District as well as State Championship competition.
“What we’re doing here today is having an intense practice sort of speak,” Vinson said. “The team loves to swim here and it’s great to get the swimmers out and in the water.”
Multiple schools scheduled for the informal meet were unable to attend due to inclement weather, which left the Academy Chargers going head to head against the Warriors swimmers. No official results or score keeping went towards district or state. Swimmers and coaches maintained their own scores based on an honor system.
Vinson started things off with a round robin format of various strokes and team relay competitions within the group, throwing in players as soon as they seemed rested to work on any technique that she saw lacking in that particular race for the athlete.
After warm-ups there was an extended break for swimmers on both sides to get snacks and rehydrate before hitting the pool in non-formal competition. Tenth grader McKayla Fassett and ninth grader Colton Dowd were among the group of swimmers to make the trip, as well as sharing their favorite individual strokes.
“Today is all about good practice,” Fassett said. “We’ve made a lot of progress as a team this year. Plus this is a really nice pool. My favorite stroke is breaststroke because I like the technique.”
“We came down today because coach made us (laughs),” Dowd added. “It’s cold outside, but I’m glad she had us do it. We love being in the pool as a group supporting each other. My favorite stroke is butterfly.”
A total of 11 swimmers from Socorro made the trip down, a number that Vinson was very pleased with.
“There were some kids who had after school obligations,” she said. “Others went down with the flu unfortunately. But I know all of those guys and gals wish that they could be here in the pool with the rest of us today.”
Three trips to Santa Fe followed by a final regular season meet against Belen will lead up to the team returning to Academy from February 15 to 23 for championship competition.