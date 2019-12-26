The heat is on for the SHS wrestling squad. Literal heat in as the Warriors practice facility is made extra warm during weekly two hour sessions. Head Coach Joel Partridge wouldn’t have it any other way.
“The work in the offseason and our success has really rubbed off on some kids thinking about wrestling,” Partridge said. “When the star athletes in other sports are willing to hit the mat and be vulnerable, because this is a tough sport, they come out a better version of themselves. This is not a social hour sport. It’s work from beginning to end.”
After falling 10 points short of second and taking home the third place trophy during the 2018-19 NMAA State Championships, the revived wrestling program continues to thrive with 38 total participants heading into the season, including a full varsity girls team with 7 of a possible 10 different weight classes filled so far. The team is still determining weight classes and rankings for the boys as many of them were involved in the deep playoff run for the football team.
Practices are five days a week from 3:30-5:30 p.m. A rotation on the mat of wrestlers facing off against multiple weight classes while also doing various motion drills along the wall. The heat is turned up deliberately to keep the muscles loose and pliable. Once basic stretching is over Coach Partridge and Assistant Coach Chris Rottman hit the mat to teach a variety of techniques, including take downs and grapple holds.
“I always focus on conditioning and having the kids take that next step,” Rottman said. “The progression I have seen in the kids from year to year has been immense. They’re confidence is growing and we’re fortunate because now there’s a drive after we took third at state. You can see it in their eyes that they want that State Championship. It’s time to build on that.”
Now in its ninth full season after it was removed from high school sports, Partridge and his wrestling facility have sent wrestlers to compete as far as Virginia Beach, California. This is the third year a JV squad is warranted. His mentality continues to be about knowing his players and pushing them as far as possible.
“You could ask me the question of do we need more work in practice over and over,” he said. “I will always answer yes. It is a never ending evolvement with the kids on and off the mat. As coaches we’re never satisfied with where we are at. Unlike some of the other coaches that do multiple sports, and kudos to them, I’m a wrestling coach bottom line. I sure hope we can make a real run and as long as the kids stay healthy I know we can do that. We can compete with anyone.”
Heading into the new season the Warriors will begin 2020 on the road for three straight matchups before the second annual Warriors Duels Invitational beginning on January 17.
“These kids go to school together and they’re just ordinary kids like everybody else,” Partridge said. “My son was just average as a football player but wanted to go out and contribute. Then some of the guys and girls see his incredible success he has had on the mat and get interested in trying it out. When the star athletes in other sports are willing to be vulnerable they find something special within themselves.”