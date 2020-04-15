The Magdalena Board of Trustees at its

Monday night meeting passed a resolution

declaring a local emergency disaster. The

resolution is in response to a recommen-

dation by the Department of Homeland

Security, to draft an emergency declara-

tion, execute the declaration and submit

it to the state’s Emergency Operations

Center.

This will have the practical effect of

the Village being able to make available

their existing emergency funds and have

the additional benefit of clearly demon-

strating the local municipalities' need for

reimbursement.

The declaration of local disaster and

public health emergency gives the Village

the ability to take measures to reduce the

possibility of exposure to disease, control

the risk, prevent the spread, and promote

the health and safety of individuals,

The resolution also states that the

Village with work collaboratively with

the City of Socorro, Socorro County, and

Socorro General Hospital to ensure that

all appropriate and necessary measures are

taken to limit the development, contrac-

tion, and spread of COVID-19.

Eligible emergency protective measures

include, but are not limited, to:

• Transporting and pre-position-

ing equipment and other resources for

response.

• Supplies and commodities.

• Medical care and transport.

• Evacuation and sheltering, includ-

ing that provided by another state or tribal

government.

• Child care.

• Safety inspections.

• Security, such as barricades, fenc-

ing, or law enforcement.

• Use or lease of temporary gen-

erators for facilities that provide essential

community services.

• Dissemination of information to

the public to provide warnings and guid-

ance about health and safety hazards using

various strategies, such as flyers, pub-

lic service announcements, or newspaper

campaigns.

Mayor Richard Rumpf said there are no

immediate plans to implement a directive

similar to the City of Socorro requiring

employees and customers of businesses to

wear face masks.

“That is being talked about and we’re

looking at it, but it remains to be seen if it

is needed immediately,” Rumpf said.

The next village board meeting will be

April 27 at 6 p.m. Members of the public

will be able to attend and listen to the

meeting via Facebook live at facebook.com/villageofmagdalenaofficial.