The Magdalena Board of Trustees at its
Monday night meeting passed a resolution
declaring a local emergency disaster. The
resolution is in response to a recommen-
dation by the Department of Homeland
Security, to draft an emergency declara-
tion, execute the declaration and submit
it to the state’s Emergency Operations
Center.
This will have the practical effect of
the Village being able to make available
their existing emergency funds and have
the additional benefit of clearly demon-
strating the local municipalities' need for
reimbursement.
The declaration of local disaster and
public health emergency gives the Village
the ability to take measures to reduce the
possibility of exposure to disease, control
the risk, prevent the spread, and promote
the health and safety of individuals,
The resolution also states that the
Village with work collaboratively with
the City of Socorro, Socorro County, and
Socorro General Hospital to ensure that
all appropriate and necessary measures are
taken to limit the development, contrac-
tion, and spread of COVID-19.
Eligible emergency protective measures
include, but are not limited, to:
• Transporting and pre-position-
ing equipment and other resources for
response.
• Supplies and commodities.
• Medical care and transport.
• Evacuation and sheltering, includ-
ing that provided by another state or tribal
government.
• Child care.
• Safety inspections.
• Security, such as barricades, fenc-
ing, or law enforcement.
• Use or lease of temporary gen-
erators for facilities that provide essential
community services.
• Dissemination of information to
the public to provide warnings and guid-
ance about health and safety hazards using
various strategies, such as flyers, pub-
lic service announcements, or newspaper
campaigns.
Mayor Richard Rumpf said there are no
immediate plans to implement a directive
similar to the City of Socorro requiring
employees and customers of businesses to
wear face masks.
“That is being talked about and we’re
looking at it, but it remains to be seen if it
is needed immediately,” Rumpf said.
The next village board meeting will be
April 27 at 6 p.m. Members of the public
will be able to attend and listen to the
meeting via Facebook live at facebook.com/villageofmagdalenaofficial.